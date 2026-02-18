Line-up Änderung beim RVBANG 2026!

Beim RVBANG gibt es eine Änderung im Line-up. Die Holländer COBRA SPELL haben bis auf weiteres sämtliche Bandaktivitäten eingestellt und auch alles Auftritte für 2026 abgesagt. Das offizielle Statement auf Facebook liest sich wie folgt:

Dear fans,

Today we have to share some news with you that fills our hearts with sadness.

After a long period of reflection, as a band we have reached a point of no return that leads us to completely stop our musical activity (including all shows planned for 2026).

The core and backbone of the project needs to pause, and we believe that the best way to go through this moment is to put Cobra Spell on an indefinite hiatus.

We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all these years  If we have been able to create music, tour, and live unforgettable experiences, it has been largely thanks to you.

Einen mehr als würdigen Ersatz habe die Macher des RVBANG FESTIVALS aber bereits gefunden. Für die ausgefallenen Holländer werden stattdessen die schwedischen Old School Metaller AMBUSH im Juli in Balingen mit dabei sein.



Das RVBANG findet vom 09.07 - 11.07. 2026 auf dem Messegelände Balingen statt.





Auf den Social Media Kanälen des RVBANG FESTIVALS läuft gerade auch ein kleines Ratespiel zum Samstagsheadliner, der wohl in den nächsten Tagen bekannt gegeben wird, wir sind gespannt.

Tickets gibt es unter: www.eventbrite.de



Für weitere Infos Rund um das Festival checkt die offizielle Webseite vom RVBANG: https://rvbang.de/