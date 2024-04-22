LOREENA MCKENNITT kündigt Live-Album an

Am 14. Juni 2024 wird das Live-Album "The Mask And Mirror Live" der kanadischen Juno Award Gewinnerin LOREENA MCKENNITT via Quinlan Road veröffentlicht. Das komplette Album wurde am 19. Mai 1994 live im "Palace Of Fine Arts" in San Francisco aufgenommen und erscheint zu Ehren des 30. Jubiläums von "The Mask And Mirror".

Die Veröffentlichung wird es in drei Formaten geben: CD, 180g Vinyl und auf allen digitalen Plattformen.



"The Mask And Mirror Live" Trackliste:



01.The Mystic's Dream

02.The Bonny Swans

03.The Dark Night Of The Soul *

04.Marrakesh Night Market *

05.Full Circle *

06.Santiago

07.The Two Trees *

08.Prospero's Speech *

09.Huron 'Beltane' Fire Dance *

10. Stolen Child *



* bisher unveröffentlicht



Deutschland Termine live:



16. Juli 2024 - München, Tollwood Festival

17. Juli 2024 - Mainz, Zitadelle

18. Juli 2024 - Köln, Tanzbrunnen

