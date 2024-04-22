LOREENA MCKENNITT kündigt Live-Album an
Am 14. Juni 2024 wird das Live-Album "The Mask And Mirror Live" der kanadischen Juno Award Gewinnerin LOREENA MCKENNITT via Quinlan Road veröffentlicht. Das komplette Album wurde am 19. Mai 1994 live im "Palace Of Fine Arts" in San Francisco aufgenommen und erscheint zu Ehren des 30. Jubiläums von "The Mask And Mirror".
Die Veröffentlichung wird es in drei Formaten geben: CD, 180g Vinyl und auf allen digitalen Plattformen.
"The Mask And Mirror Live" Trackliste:
01.The Mystic's Dream
02.The Bonny Swans
03.The Dark Night Of The Soul *
04.Marrakesh Night Market *
05.Full Circle *
06.Santiago
07.The Two Trees *
08.Prospero's Speech *
09.Huron 'Beltane' Fire Dance *
10. Stolen Child *
* bisher unveröffentlicht
Deutschland Termine live:
16. Juli 2024 - München, Tollwood Festival
17. Juli 2024 - Mainz, Zitadelle
18. Juli 2024 - Köln, Tanzbrunnen
- Quelle:
- Mark Dehler / Netinfect
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- loreena mckennitt the mask and mirror live
