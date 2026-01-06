LILY LÖWE mit der nächsten Auskopplung
06.01.2026 | 23:04
'Love Like This' heißt die neue Vorabauskopplung aus dem neuen Minialbum "Beautiful Disaster" von LILY LÖWE aus Norwegen. "Beautiful Disaster" ist für den 6. Februar terminiert.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcHP4C9MwvI
