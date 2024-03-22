LEAVES' EYES: Video zum Albumrelease
22.03.2024 | 12:34
Heute erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Mit 'Hammer Of The Gods' gibt es, anlässlich des Albumreleases, eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Hammer Of The Gods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUriLcgXONw
- Quelle:
- AFM Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- leaves eyes myths of fate hammer of the gods
