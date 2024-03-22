LEAVES' EYES: Video zum Albumrelease

Heute erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Mit 'Hammer Of The Gods' gibt es, anlässlich des Albumreleases, eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.



Hammer Of The Gods







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUriLcgXONw

