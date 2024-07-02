LACERATION: Neuer Song 'Strangled By Hatred' veröffentlicht

Die Bay Area-Thrash-Combo LACERATION hat einen neuen Song inklusive Video veröffentlicht. 'Strangled By Hatred' ist die zweite Single vom neuen Album "I Erode", welches am 26.07.2024 via 20 Buck Spin erscheinen wird. Es wird CD, LP, Kassette und digital verfügbar sein.

Bereits vor drei Wochen wurde der Song 'Excised' herausgebracht.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Degradation (Intro)

2. Excised

3. Sadistic Enthrallment

4. Vile Incarnate

5. Dreams Of The Formless

6. Carcerality

7. Strangled By Hatred

8. Impaling Sorrow

9. I Erode

Im Labelshop kann das Album bereits vorbestellt werden.