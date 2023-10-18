KRILLOAN: Video zu 'Prince Of Caledor'

Vom ihrem 2022er Debüt-Album "Emperor Rising", das über Scarlet Records erschienen ist, gibt es nach 'Emperor Rising' und 'Sons Of The Lion' mit 'Prince Of Caledor' ein weiteres Video.



Hier die Trackliste von "Emperor Rising":



1. Prince Of Caledor

2. Sons Of The Lion

3. Fireborn

4. Return To Melniboné

5. Emperor Rising

6. Break Of Dawn (Brothers In Arms)

7. Into The Storm

8. Stormlight

9. Angels Sacrifice



Prince Of Caledor







