KRASHKARMA will das Jenseits überleben

Was es damit auf sich hat, will uns die Band mit dem zweiten Video 'Survive The Afterlife' aus dem neuen Album "Falling To Pieces" nahebringen. Das Album erscheint am 23. Juni 2023 über Rockshots Records und inzwischen haben wir auch die Trackliste für euch.



Trackliste "Falling To Pieces":​



01. Falling To Pieces

02. 15 Minutes Of Pain

03. Survive The Afterlife

04. Tap Dancing Through Minefields

05. Last Rites

06. Voodoo Devil Drums

07. How God Lost Her Virginity

08. Orphans In Zombieland

09. Shut Up

10. Fireball

11. mONSTERS eXIT tHE hOPELEss

12. Before The World Moved On



Survive The Afterlife







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOVjRd7GUs0

