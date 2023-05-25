KRASHKARMA will das Jenseits überleben
Was es damit auf sich hat, will uns die Band mit dem zweiten Video 'Survive The Afterlife' aus dem neuen Album "Falling To Pieces" nahebringen. Das Album erscheint am 23. Juni 2023 über Rockshots Records und inzwischen haben wir auch die Trackliste für euch.
Trackliste "Falling To Pieces":
01. Falling To Pieces
02. 15 Minutes Of Pain
03. Survive The Afterlife
04. Tap Dancing Through Minefields
05. Last Rites
06. Voodoo Devil Drums
07. How God Lost Her Virginity
08. Orphans In Zombieland
09. Shut Up
10. Fireball
11. mONSTERS eXIT tHE hOPELEss
12. Before The World Moved On
Survive The Afterlife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOVjRd7GUs0
