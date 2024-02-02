JUDAS PRIEST mit neuem Video

Am 8. März 2024 erscheint über Columbia Records das neue Album "Invincible Shield". Heute gibt es mit 'Crown Of Horns' eine weitere Auskopplung mit einem neuen Video.



Crown Of Horns







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMlvMsGRouM

Quelle: Alexandra Doerrie/Another Dimension Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: judas priest invicible shield crown of horns