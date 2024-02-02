JUDAS PRIEST mit neuem Video
02.02.2024 | 14:13
Am 8. März 2024 erscheint über Columbia Records das neue Album "Invincible Shield". Heute gibt es mit 'Crown Of Horns' eine weitere Auskopplung mit einem neuen Video.
Crown Of Horns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMlvMsGRouM
