JINJER kündigt Live-DVD an
JINJERs erste offizielle DVD/BluRay, "Live In Los Angeles", ist für den 17. Mai via Napalm Records angekündigt. Einen ersten Eindruck gibt es seit heute mit dem Live-Video zu 'Call Me A Symbol'.
"Live In Los Angeles" Trackliste:
01. Intro
02. Sit Stay Roll Over
03. Teacher, Teacher!
04. Copycat
05. Home Back
06. I Speak Astronomy
07. As I Boil Ice
08. Judgement (& Punishment)
09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain
10. Vortex
11. Who Is Gonna Be The One
12. Sleep Of The Righteous
13. Call Me A Symbol
14. Perennial
15. Pisces
16. On The Top
Call Me A Symbol (live)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygb0lWBS_iE
"Live In Los Angeles" wird in folgenden Formaten verfügbar sein:
1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) inkl. Slipcase & 20 Pages Booklet
2LP BLACK Vinyl
Ltd. 2LP PURPLE Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv) limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit
Ltd. 2LP YELLOW Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv) limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit
Ltd. Die Hard 2LP PURPLE/WHITE Marbled Vinyl inkl. 20 Page Booklet & Vinyl Slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv) limitiert auf 700 Exemplare weltweit
Ltd. 1MC (YELLOW MC / PURPLE Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv) limitiert auf 200 Exemplare weltweit
Ltd. 2LP CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop exklusiv)
Ltd. 2LP WHITE Vinyl (Band Shop exklusiv)
Digital Album
