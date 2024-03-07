JINJER kündigt Live-DVD an

JINJERs erste offizielle DVD/BluRay, "Live In Los Angeles", ist für den 17. Mai via Napalm Records angekündigt. Einen ersten Eindruck gibt es seit heute mit dem Live-Video zu 'Call Me A Symbol'.



"Live In Los Angeles" Trackliste:



01. Intro

02. Sit Stay Roll Over

03. Teacher, Teacher!

04. Copycat

05. Home Back

06. I Speak Astronomy

07. As I Boil Ice

08. Judgement (& Punishment)

09. Dead Hands Feel No Pain

10. Vortex

11. Who Is Gonna Be The One

12. Sleep Of The Righteous

13. Call Me A Symbol

14. Perennial

15. Pisces

16. On The Top



Call Me A Symbol (live)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ygb0lWBS_iE



"Live In Los Angeles" wird in folgenden Formaten verfügbar sein:



1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) inkl. Slipcase & 20 Pages Booklet

2LP BLACK Vinyl

Ltd. 2LP PURPLE Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv)  limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit

Ltd. 2LP YELLOW Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv)  limitiert auf 300 Exemplare weltweit

Ltd. Die Hard 2LP PURPLE/WHITE Marbled Vinyl inkl. 20 Page Booklet & Vinyl Slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv)  limitiert auf 700 Exemplare weltweit

Ltd. 1MC (YELLOW MC / PURPLE Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exklusiv)  limitiert auf 200 Exemplare weltweit

Ltd. 2LP CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop exklusiv)

Ltd. 2LP WHITE Vinyl (Band Shop exklusiv)

Digital Album

Quelle: Napalm Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: jinjer live in la call me a symbol