JAYLER: Debütalbum für Mai angekündigt
Kommentieren
Die britische Rockband JAYLER wird am 29.05.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Voices Unheard" via Silver Lining Music veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Down Below' eine neue Single veröffentlicht.
Zum neuen Song sagt die Band: "'Down Below' was the first track we recorded when we went into the studio, and straight away it felt like the perfect follow-up to Riverboat Queen. By the final day at Vada Studios, the track felt completely alive. The riffs, the tones...all of it came from that raw end-of-record energy. We hadnt planned to film anything, but the vibe in the room was too real not to capture. So the video is literally us, right there in that moment."
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Intro
2. Down Below
3. Riverboat Queen
4. Need Your Love
5. The Getaway
6. Bittersweet
7. Hate to See it End
8. Over the Mountain
9. Alectrona
10. Lovemaker
11. The Rinsk
Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:
02 April Audio, São Paulo (BZ)
04 April Monster Of Rock, São Paulo (BZ)
05 April Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro (BZ)
24 May Ribs and Blues Festival, Raalte (NL)
04 July AO Arena, Manchester (UK)*
05 July bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)*
07 July first direct bank arena, Leeds (UK)*
09 July The 02, London (UK)*
11 July 2000trees, Cheltenham (UK)
29 Sep Arena 8888, Sofia (BG)**
01 Oct BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca (RO)**
02 Oct Papp László Sportaréna, Budapest (HU)**
04 Oct TIPOS Aréna, Bratislava (SK)**
05 Oct Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (AT)**
07 Oct O2 Arena, Prague (CZ)**
08 Oct Atlas Arena, Łódź (PL)**
10 Oct Stark Arena, Belgrade (RS)**
11 Oct Boris Trajkovski Arena, Skopje (MK)**
13 Oct Telekom Center Athens, Marousi (GR)**
16 Oct Hallenstadion, Zürich (CH)**
17 Oct Unipol Forum, Milan (IT) **
19 Oct Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona (ES)**
20 Oct Movistar Arena, Madrid (ES)
22 Oct Adidas Arena, Paris (FR)**
23 Oct Lotto Arena, Antwerp (BE)**
25 Oct Royal Arena, Copenhagen (DK)**
26 Oct Avicii Arena, Stockholm (SE)**
28 Oct Spektrum Arena, Oslo (NO)**
29 Oct Scandinavium, Gothenburg (SE)**
31 Oct Quaterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig (DE)**
01 Nov Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)**
03 Nov Westfalenhalle, Dortmund (DE)**
04 Nov Uber Arena, Berlin (DE)**
06 Nov Festhalle, Frankfurt (DE)**
07 Nov Arena, Nuremberg (DE)**
09 Nov Ziggodome, Amsterdam (NL)**
10 Nov Zénith, Strasbourg (FR)**
12 Nov Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux (FR)**
13 Nov Zénith Nantes Métropole, Saint-Herblain (FR)**
15 Nov LDLC Arena, Lyon (FR)**
18 Nov Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)**
19 Nov OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)**
21 Nov bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)**
22 Nov AO Arena, Manchester (UK)**
24 Nov Eventim Apollo, London (UK)**
25 Nov Royal Albert Hall, London (UK)**
*Special Guests to SAMMY HAGAR
**Special Guests to DEEP PURPLE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLGVpMf9xOM
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- jayler debuetalbum down below neue single tour 2026 sammy hagar deep purple
0 Kommentare