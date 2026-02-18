JAYLER: Debütalbum für Mai angekündigt

Die britische Rockband JAYLER wird am 29.05.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Voices Unheard" via Silver Lining Music veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Down Below' eine neue Single veröffentlicht.



Zum neuen Song sagt die Band: "'Down Below' was the first track we recorded when we went into the studio, and straight away it felt like the perfect follow-up to Riverboat Queen. By the final day at Vada Studios, the track felt completely alive. The riffs, the tones...all of it came from that raw end-of-record energy. We hadnt planned to film anything, but the vibe in the room was too real not to capture. So the video is literally us, right there in that moment."

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Intro

2. Down Below

3. Riverboat Queen

4. Need Your Love

5. The Getaway

6. Bittersweet

7. Hate to See it End

8. Over the Mountain

9. Alectrona

10. Lovemaker

11. The Rinsk



Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:

02 April  Audio, São Paulo (BZ)

04 April  Monster Of Rock, São Paulo (BZ)

05 April  Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro (BZ)

24 May  Ribs and Blues Festival, Raalte (NL)

04 July  AO Arena, Manchester (UK)*

05 July  bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)*

07 July  first direct bank arena, Leeds (UK)*

09 July  The 02, London (UK)*

11 July  2000trees, Cheltenham (UK)

29 Sep  Arena 8888, Sofia (BG)**

01 Oct  BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca (RO)**

02 Oct  Papp László Sportaréna, Budapest (HU)**

04 Oct  TIPOS Aréna, Bratislava (SK)**

05 Oct  Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (AT)**

07 Oct  O2 Arena, Prague (CZ)**

08 Oct  Atlas Arena, Łódź (PL)**

10 Oct  Stark Arena, Belgrade (RS)**

11 Oct  Boris Trajkovski Arena, Skopje (MK)**

13 Oct  Telekom Center Athens, Marousi (GR)**

16 Oct  Hallenstadion, Zürich (CH)**

17 Oct  Unipol Forum, Milan (IT) **

19 Oct  Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona (ES)**

20 Oct  Movistar Arena, Madrid (ES)

22 Oct  Adidas Arena, Paris (FR)**

23 Oct  Lotto Arena, Antwerp (BE)**

25 Oct  Royal Arena, Copenhagen (DK)**

26 Oct  Avicii Arena, Stockholm (SE)**

28 Oct  Spektrum Arena, Oslo (NO)**

29 Oct  Scandinavium, Gothenburg (SE)**

31 Oct  Quaterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig (DE)**

01 Nov  Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)**

03 Nov  Westfalenhalle, Dortmund (DE)**

04 Nov  Uber Arena, Berlin (DE)**

06 Nov  Festhalle, Frankfurt (DE)**

07 Nov  Arena, Nuremberg (DE)**

09 Nov  Ziggodome, Amsterdam (NL)**

10 Nov  Zénith, Strasbourg (FR)**

12 Nov  Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux (FR)**

13 Nov  Zénith Nantes Métropole, Saint-Herblain (FR)**

15 Nov  LDLC Arena, Lyon (FR)**

18 Nov  Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)**

19 Nov  OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)**

21 Nov  bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)**

22 Nov  AO Arena, Manchester (UK)**

24 Nov  Eventim Apollo, London (UK)**

25 Nov  Royal Albert Hall, London (UK)**



*Special Guests to SAMMY HAGAR

**Special Guests to DEEP PURPLE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLGVpMf9xOM