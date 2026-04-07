INTHRACED gibt sein Debüt
Kommentieren
Am 15.05.2026 werden uns neue Melodic-Death-Metal-Klänge erreichen, denn die finnische Band INTHRACED wird sein Debütalbum "Constellation Zero", via Inverse Records, veröffentlichen. Auf YouTube gibt es mit 'The Black Star' bereits einen Appetizer auf das neue Werk.
"Constellation Zero" Trackliste:
01. The Revenant
02. Neon Frontiers
03. The Black Star
04. Darkest Chest
05. Constellation Zero
06. The Way of the Voice
07. Lost Infinity
INTHRACED - THE BLACK STAR (Official Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiTILwkaABI
- Quelle:
- INTHRACED Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- inthraced constellation zero the black star
0 Kommentare