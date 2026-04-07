INTHRACED gibt sein Debüt

Am 15.05.2026 werden uns neue Melodic-Death-Metal-Klänge erreichen, denn die finnische Band INTHRACED wird sein Debütalbum "Constellation Zero", via Inverse Records, veröffentlichen. Auf YouTube gibt es mit 'The Black Star' bereits einen Appetizer auf das neue Werk.







"Constellation Zero" Trackliste:





01. The Revenant

02. Neon Frontiers

03. The Black Star

04. Darkest Chest

05. Constellation Zero

06. The Way of the Voice

07. Lost Infinity





INTHRACED - THE BLACK STAR (Official Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KiTILwkaABI

Quelle: INTHRACED Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: inthraced constellation zero the black star