INHALE kündigt zweites Album "Blue Moment" an
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Die aus Japan stammende Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore Band INHALE hat für den 22.04.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Blue Moment" angekündigt. An ihrer Seite steht das Label Spiritual Beast, welches auch im YouTube-Teaser auftaucht.
"Blue Moment" Trackliste:
01. The Awakening
02. Trick Or Truth
03. The End Is The Beginning
04. Satya
05. Unvoiced
06. Resurgent Threat
07. Sanctuary
08. Dark Days
09. New Life
10. Eternal Dawn
11. Silence Is Broken
12. Resurrection
INHALE "BLUE MOMENT" Official Teaser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKI2iLHimaQ
- Quelle:
- INHALE YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- inhale blue moment
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