INHALE kündigt zweites Album

Die aus Japan stammende Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore Band INHALE hat für den 22.04.2026 sein zweites Studioalbum "Blue Moment" angekündigt. An ihrer Seite steht das Label Spiritual Beast, welches auch im YouTube-Teaser auftaucht.







"Blue Moment" Trackliste:





01. The Awakening

02. Trick Or Truth

03. The End Is The Beginning

04. Satya

05. Unvoiced

06. Resurgent Threat

07. Sanctuary

08. Dark Days

09. New Life

10. Eternal Dawn

11. Silence Is Broken

12. Resurrection



INHALE "BLUE MOMENT" Official Teaser







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LKI2iLHimaQ

Quelle: INHALE YouTube Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: inhale blue moment