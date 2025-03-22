IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT mit neuem Video
22.03.2025 | 06:51
Das neue Album "Goldstar" ist frisch auf dem Markt und IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT legt direkt ein neues Video bei Youtube nach. 'Gomorrah Nouveaux' ist der nächste Track, nach 'Pleasuredome', welcher auf der Plattform online ist.
"Goldstart" Trackliste:
01-Eye Of Mars
02-Gomorrah Nouveaux
03-Lexington Delirium
04-Hotel Sphinx
05-Newyorkcity
06-Goldstar
07-Rot Moderne
08-Pleasuredome
09-Industry Of Misery
Gomorrah Nouveaux (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ios6fwqrSU
