IMHA TARIKAT mit neuem Song
Kommentieren
24.04.2025 | 08:56
Die deutsche Black Metal-Band IMHA TARIKAT stellt den Videoclip 'The Day I Died (Reborn Into Flames)' als zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden vierten Album "Confessing Darkness" bereit, welches am 20. Juni 2025 via Prophecy Productions veröffentlicht wird.
The Day I Died (Reborn Into Flames)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4gb2DtvKMg
- Quelle:
- Facebook Bandpage
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- imha tarikat the day i died reborn into flames confessing darkness prophecy productions
0 Kommentare