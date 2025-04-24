IMHA TARIKAT mit neuem Song

Die deutsche Black Metal-Band IMHA TARIKAT stellt den Videoclip 'The Day I Died (Reborn Into Flames)' als zweite Single aus ihrem kommenden vierten Album "Confessing Darkness" bereit, welches am 20. Juni 2025 via Prophecy Productions veröffentlicht wird.

