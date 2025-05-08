HOUSE OF PROTECTION: Neue Single

Das Metal-Duo HOUSE OF PROTECTION hat eine neue Single mit dem Namen "I Need More Than This" veröffentlicht. Sie ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf die EP "Outrun You All", welche am 23. Mai 2025 via Red Bull Records erscheinen soll.



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. 524å§ł|°

2. Afterlife

3. Godspeed

4. I Need More Than This

5. Fire

6. Phasing Out

7. Slide Away



Die EP kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Neben einigen Festivalgigs ist die Band ab Oktober als Support für die ARCHITECTS zu erleben.



Dies sind die Termine:

24.05.2025  (US) Los Angeles, The Roxy

04.06.2025  (CH) Vaud, Caribana Festival

06.06.2025  (DE) Nürburgring, Rock am Ring

08.06.2025  (DE) Nürnberg, Rock im Park

10.06.2025  (PL) Warschau, Klub Stoloda

11.06.2025  (CZ) Hradec Králové, Rock For People

12.06.2025  (AT) Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock

15.06.2025  (UK) Derby, Download Festival

20.06.2025  (BE) Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting

25.06.2025  (ES) Lugo, Resurrection Fest

27.06.2025  (NL) Ysselsteyn, Jera On Air

16.08.2025  (FR) Charleville-Mézières, Cabaret Vert

23.08.2025  (UK) Reading, Reading Festival

25.08.2025  (UK) Leeds, Leeds Festival

01.10.2025  (DE) München, Zenith*

03.10.2025  (DE) Stuttgart, Porsche Arena*

04.10.2025  (DE) Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

05.10.2025  (DE) Frankfurt, Festhalle*

07.10.2025  (NL) Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

08.10.2025  (DE) Hamburg, Barclays Arena*

10.10.2025  (UK) Manchester, CO-OP LIVE*

11.10.2025  (UK) Cardiff, Utilita Arena*

12.12.2025  (UK) London, The O2*

*ARCHITECTS EU/UK Tour Support

Quelle: FKP Scorpio Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: house of protection i need more than this neue single neue ep outrun you all red bull records architects europatour