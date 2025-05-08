HOUSE OF PROTECTION: Neue Single "I Need More Than This" veröffentlicht
Kommentieren
Das Metal-Duo HOUSE OF PROTECTION hat eine neue Single mit dem Namen "I Need More Than This" veröffentlicht. Sie ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf die EP "Outrun You All", welche am 23. Mai 2025 via Red Bull Records erscheinen soll.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. 524å§ł|°
2. Afterlife
3. Godspeed
4. I Need More Than This
5. Fire
6. Phasing Out
7. Slide Away
Die EP kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Neben einigen Festivalgigs ist die Band ab Oktober als Support für die ARCHITECTS zu erleben.
Dies sind die Termine:
24.05.2025 (US) Los Angeles, The Roxy
04.06.2025 (CH) Vaud, Caribana Festival
06.06.2025 (DE) Nürburgring, Rock am Ring
08.06.2025 (DE) Nürnberg, Rock im Park
10.06.2025 (PL) Warschau, Klub Stoloda
11.06.2025 (CZ) Hradec Králové, Rock For People
12.06.2025 (AT) Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock
15.06.2025 (UK) Derby, Download Festival
20.06.2025 (BE) Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting
25.06.2025 (ES) Lugo, Resurrection Fest
27.06.2025 (NL) Ysselsteyn, Jera On Air
16.08.2025 (FR) Charleville-Mézières, Cabaret Vert
23.08.2025 (UK) Reading, Reading Festival
25.08.2025 (UK) Leeds, Leeds Festival
01.10.2025 (DE) München, Zenith*
03.10.2025 (DE) Stuttgart, Porsche Arena*
04.10.2025 (DE) Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle*
05.10.2025 (DE) Frankfurt, Festhalle*
07.10.2025 (NL) Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*
08.10.2025 (DE) Hamburg, Barclays Arena*
10.10.2025 (UK) Manchester, CO-OP LIVE*
11.10.2025 (UK) Cardiff, Utilita Arena*
12.12.2025 (UK) London, The O2*
*ARCHITECTS EU/UK Tour Support
- Quelle:
- FKP Scorpio
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- house of protection i need more than this neue single neue ep outrun you all red bull records architects europatour
0 Kommentare