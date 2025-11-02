HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY kündigt neues Album an
Kommentieren
Das Death-Metal-Trio HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY hat für den 12.12.2025 ihr neues Album "Disturbing the Cenotaph" angekündigt. Ihr Drittwerk wird via Pulverised Records veröffentlicht und kann derzeit bei Bandcamp vorbestellt werden.
"Disturbing the Cenotaph" Trackliste:
01. New York Ripper
02. Coffin Colony
03. Island of the Dead
04. Depraved Unspeakable Acts
05. Massive Cadaver Resurrection
06. Undead Apocalypse
07. Phantom Intrusions
08. Burial Disturbance
09. Funeral Butcher
- Quelle:
- HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- house by the cemetary disturbing the cenotaph
0 Kommentare