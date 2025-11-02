HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY kündigt neues Album an

Das Death-Metal-Trio HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY hat für den 12.12.2025 ihr neues Album "Disturbing the Cenotaph" angekündigt. Ihr Drittwerk wird via Pulverised Records veröffentlicht und kann derzeit bei Bandcamp vorbestellt werden.







"Disturbing the Cenotaph" Trackliste:





01. New York Ripper

02. Coffin Colony

03. Island of the Dead

04. Depraved Unspeakable Acts

05. Massive Cadaver Resurrection

06. Undead Apocalypse

07. Phantom Intrusions

08. Burial Disturbance

09. Funeral Butcher

Quelle: HOUSE BY THE CEMETARY Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: house by the cemetary disturbing the cenotaph