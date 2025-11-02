COLD STEEL gibt sein Debüt

Nach einigen Singles und EP's kommt nun der Debütlangspieler von COLD STEEL. Am 07.11.2025 wird "Discipline & Punish" via Spinefarm Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich mit drei Songs bereits auf Spotify.







"Discipline & Punish" Trackliste:





01. No Escape

02. Protocol

03. Front To Enemy

04. Blacksmith Of Damnation

05. Killing Season

06. Vantage Point

07. Return To Agony

08. Fever Dreaming

09. Smoking Mirrors

10. The Coldest Death

