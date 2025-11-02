COLD STEEL gibt sein Debüt
Nach einigen Singles und EP's kommt nun der Debütlangspieler von COLD STEEL. Am 07.11.2025 wird "Discipline & Punish" via Spinefarm Records veröffentlicht werden und präsentiert sich mit drei Songs bereits auf Spotify.
"Discipline & Punish" Trackliste:
01. No Escape
02. Protocol
03. Front To Enemy
04. Blacksmith Of Damnation
05. Killing Season
06. Vantage Point
07. Return To Agony
08. Fever Dreaming
09. Smoking Mirrors
10. The Coldest Death
