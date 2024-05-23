HORNED ALMIGHTY mit neuem Album
23.05.2024 | 10:54
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1Gq9CINFoQ
Das dänische Black-Metal-Gespann HORNED ALMIGHTY veröffentlicht am 05.07.2024 den Nachfolger zu "To Fathom The Master's Grand Design". "Contagion Zero" markiert das siebte Album der Band und wird von Soulseller Records in heimische Wohnzimmer gebracht.
Einen ersten Eindruck vermittelt 'Ascention of Fever and Plague'.
