HOG MEETS FROG: Neue Single

Die österreichische Spaß-Metal-Formation HOG MEETS FROG hat eine neue, digitale Single draußen mit dem Titel 'Adolf The Ant... Or Am I Steve?'. Hieß es nicht mal Adam Ant? Auf jeden Fall ist seit heute der Videoclip online.





Quelle: https://ashermediarelations.com/ Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: hog meets frog adolf the ant or am i steve