HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht ersten Song vom neuen Album

Die französische Blackened Thrash-Band HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht am 28. März via Dying Victims Productions ihr neues Album " Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint". Reinlauschen könnt ihr jetzt bereits in den Vorab-Song 'Paol Goz'.

Paol Goz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hszvfos7e_0