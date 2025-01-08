HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht ersten Song vom neuen Album
08.01.2025 | 14:23
Die französische Blackened Thrash-Band HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht am 28. März via Dying Victims Productions ihr neues Album " Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint". Reinlauschen könnt ihr jetzt bereits in den Vorab-Song 'Paol Goz'.
Paol Goz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hszvfos7e_0
