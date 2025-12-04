HELLRAZER kündigt neues Album an

Mit frischem Schwermetall will HELLRAZER in 2026 starten, denn die kanadische Truppe wird am 22.01.2026 ihr neues Studioalbum "Serve the Machine" veröffentlichen. Einen Vorboten, auf den neuen Langspieler, gibt mit 'Fight to the Death' bereits auf YouTube.







"Serve the Machine" Trackliste:





01. Fight To The Death

02. Penance

03. Exsanguinator

04. Torment Of The Wicked

05. Defenders Of Metal

06. Serve The Machine

07. The Butcher Of Bukhara

08. Pulverizer

09. Crucifier

10. The Dark Prince Of Pain

11. The Eye Of The Sahara





Hellrazer - Fight to the Death (Official Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqelV1ez7sA

Quelle: HELLRAZER YouTube