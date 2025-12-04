HELLRAZER kündigt neues Album an
Mit frischem Schwermetall will HELLRAZER in 2026 starten, denn die kanadische Truppe wird am 22.01.2026 ihr neues Studioalbum "Serve the Machine" veröffentlichen. Einen Vorboten, auf den neuen Langspieler, gibt mit 'Fight to the Death' bereits auf YouTube.
"Serve the Machine" Trackliste:
01. Fight To The Death
02. Penance
03. Exsanguinator
04. Torment Of The Wicked
05. Defenders Of Metal
06. Serve The Machine
07. The Butcher Of Bukhara
08. Pulverizer
09. Crucifier
10. The Dark Prince Of Pain
11. The Eye Of The Sahara
Hellrazer - Fight to the Death (Official Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqelV1ez7sA
- Quelle:
- HELLRAZER YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- hellrazer serve the machine fight to the death
