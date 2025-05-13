HARIFA mit erstem Album
Aus England kommt neuer Black Metal von HARIFA, mit dem ersten Langspieler. Das Soloprojekt von Faye Davis entstand dieses Jahr und kann bereits die EP "Withering Woods" und eine Single 'Daimones' vorweisen. Nun kommt mit "When the Leaves Fall, I'll Be Near" das erste Album auf den Markt, welches in Eigenregie, am 15.05.2025, veröffentlicht wird.
"When the Leaves Fall, I'll Be Near" Trackliste
01-Autumn Leaves
02-Petrichor
03-Memorabilia
04-Daimones
05-Sabbatic Goat
06-The Book Of Lies
07-Into The Fog
- HARIFA Bandcamp
- Norman Wernicke
- harifa when the leaves fall ill be near
