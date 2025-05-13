HARIFA mit erstem Album

Aus England kommt neuer Black Metal von HARIFA, mit dem ersten Langspieler. Das Soloprojekt von Faye Davis entstand dieses Jahr und kann bereits die EP "Withering Woods" und eine Single 'Daimones' vorweisen. Nun kommt mit "When the Leaves Fall, I'll Be Near" das erste Album auf den Markt, welches in Eigenregie, am 15.05.2025, veröffentlicht wird.







"When the Leaves Fall, I'll Be Near" Trackliste





01-Autumn Leaves

02-Petrichor

03-Memorabilia

04-Daimones

05-Sabbatic Goat

06-The Book Of Lies

07-Into The Fog

