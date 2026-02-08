GUTVOID kündigt zweites Album an
Mit "Liminal Shrines" will die kanadische Death-Metal-Band GUTVOID ihr nächstes Kapitel aufschlagen. Am 20.03.2026 wird die neue Scheibe, via Profound Lore Records, veröffentlicht werden. Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Profound gibt es mit 'Spell Reliquary' bereits einen Vorgeschmack.
"Liminal Shrines" Trackliste:
01. Ruinous Gateways
02. Spell Reliquary
03. Of Smothering Sea
04. Umbriel's Door
05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I
06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls
GUTVOID - Spell Reliquary (official audio)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS-YFrbIZ9s
