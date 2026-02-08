GUTVOID kündigt zweites Album an

Mit "Liminal Shrines" will die kanadische Death-Metal-Band GUTVOID ihr nächstes Kapitel aufschlagen. Am 20.03.2026 wird die neue Scheibe, via Profound Lore Records, veröffentlicht werden. Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Profound gibt es mit 'Spell Reliquary' bereits einen Vorgeschmack.







"Liminal Shrines" Trackliste:





01. Ruinous Gateways

02. Spell Reliquary

03. Of Smothering Sea

04. Umbriel's Door

05. Lead Me Beyond The Sleeping I

06. Chasm Of Displaced Souls





GUTVOID - Spell Reliquary (official audio)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bS-YFrbIZ9s

Quelle: GUTVOID Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: gutvoid liminal shrines spell reliquary