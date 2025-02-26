GRIMA schaut hinter den dunklen Horizont
26.02.2025 | 16:37
Die Sibirische Atmospheric-Black-Metal-Band GRIMA veröffentlicht am 28. Februar 2025 ihr neues Album "Nightside". Es ist ihr Debüt-Album beim neuen Label Napalm Records. Mit dem officiellen Music-Video 'Beyond The Dark Horizon' gibt es kurz vor der Veröffentlichung einen weiteren Eindruck.
Beyond The Dark Horizon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ve9AEuHDemc
