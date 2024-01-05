GOTHMINISTER: neues Video

Das Album "Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds" von GOTHMINISTER ist bei AFM Records für den 3. Mai 2024 angekündigt. Mit 'We Come Alive' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.



Mit diesem Song nimmt GOTHMINISTER an der norwegischen Vorrunde des European Song Contest 2024 teil.



We Come Alive







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyhEyjjzYI8



Quelle: AFM Records / Band Facebook Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: gothminister pandemonium ii the battle of the underworlds we come alive