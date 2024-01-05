GOTHMINISTER: neues Video
Kommentieren
05.01.2024 | 13:33
Das Album "Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds" von GOTHMINISTER ist bei AFM Records für den 3. Mai 2024 angekündigt. Mit 'We Come Alive' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Das Album "Pandemonium II: The Battle Of The Underworlds" von GOTHMINISTER ist bei AFM Records für den 3. Mai 2024 angekündigt. Mit 'We Come Alive' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Mit diesem Song nimmt GOTHMINISTER an der norwegischen Vorrunde des European Song Contest 2024 teil.
We Come Alive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyhEyjjzYI8
- Quelle:
- AFM Records / Band Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- gothminister pandemonium ii the battle of the underworlds we come alive
0 Kommentare