FIREBORN setzt die Welt in Brand
23.01.2026 | 13:05
Pünktlich zum Release ihres neuen Albums "Dreamcatcher" via El Puerto Records, gibt es mit 'Set The World On Fire' eine weitere Video-Auskopplung.
Die Band kommentiert:
"Am 24. Januar 2026 veranstalten wir eine Release-Party im @VivaBar (ehemals Notlösung) in Lörrach und würden uns freuen, möglichst viele von euch dort begrüßen zu dürfen!"
Infos dazu findet ihr hier.
Set The World On Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jq83oBsBxw
