FIREBORN setzt die Welt in Brand

Pünktlich zum Release ihres neuen Albums "Dreamcatcher" via El Puerto Records, gibt es mit 'Set The World On Fire' eine weitere Video-Auskopplung.



Die Band kommentiert:

"Am 24. Januar 2026 veranstalten wir eine Release-Party im @VivaBar (ehemals Notlösung) in Lörrach und würden uns freuen, möglichst viele von euch dort begrüßen zu dürfen!"



Infos dazu findet ihr hier.



Set The World On Fire







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jq83oBsBxw



