GLORIOUS BANKROBBERS: Neues Album im Februar
22.01.2026 | 23:05
Die schwedische Rockband GLORIOUS BANKROBBERS kündigt für den 27. Februar ihr nächstes Album "Intruder" an. Das Video des Titelstücks ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBJnLhgWTWo
- Sure Shot Worx
- Stefan Kayser
- glorious bankrobbers intruder
