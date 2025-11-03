FESSUS mit Debütalbum

Das Wiener Death-Metal-Quartett FESSUS hat für den 26.11.2025 sein Debütalbum "Subcutaneous Tomb" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird der Langspieler via Darkness Shall Rise Productions und zeigt sich mit 'The Depths of Lividity' bereits auf Spotify. Bekannt wurde die Band um Frontmann Brenton, durch die Split-LP "Decrowned II: Trinity Ablaze / Pilgrims of Morbidity", mit KILL THE LORD, auf derer ihr Demo von 2023 neu aufgelegt wurde.







"Subcutaneous Tomb" Trackliste:





01. Pointless Anguish

02. Asphyxiate In Exile

03. Cries from The Ether

04. The Depths Of Lividity

05. Yizkor

06. Living Funeral

Quelle: Darkness Shall Rise Productions Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: fessus subcutaneous tomb the depths of lividity