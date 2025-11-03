FESSUS mit Debütalbum
Das Wiener Death-Metal-Quartett FESSUS hat für den 26.11.2025 sein Debütalbum "Subcutaneous Tomb" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird der Langspieler via Darkness Shall Rise Productions und zeigt sich mit 'The Depths of Lividity' bereits auf Spotify. Bekannt wurde die Band um Frontmann Brenton, durch die Split-LP "Decrowned II: Trinity Ablaze / Pilgrims of Morbidity", mit KILL THE LORD, auf derer ihr Demo von 2023 neu aufgelegt wurde.
"Subcutaneous Tomb" Trackliste:
01. Pointless Anguish
02. Asphyxiate In Exile
03. Cries from The Ether
04. The Depths Of Lividity
05. Yizkor
06. Living Funeral
