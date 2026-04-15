FATAL VISION: Neuer Song 'All That Glitters' veröffentlicht

Die kanadische Meldodic-Rock-Band FATAL VISION hat einen neuen Song mit dem Namen 'All The Glitters' veröffentlicht.



Der Song ist auf dem neuen Album "Four Sides To Every Story" zu finden, welches am 22.05.2026 via Escape Music erscheinen wird. Kürzlich wurde bereits der Track 'Girl Against The World' herausgebracht.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1.Girl Against the World

2.All That Glitters

3.Run With Me

4.Turn Around

5.No More Tears to Cry

6.If This Is Who You Are

7.Maybe Someday

8.Out Of the Blue

9.After All These Years

10.Do You See Me

11.Every Time I Think of You.

12.Too Close to The Sun

13.Fly

14.The Best Is Yet To Come



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRxDFjLS_Ro

Quelle: Scream For Existence Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: fatal vision all the glitters girl against the world neues album neue single escape music four sides to every story