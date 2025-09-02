Erster Vorab-Track von ONE OF NINE

Die US-amerikanische Melodic Black Metal-Band ONE OF NINE bringt am 31. Oktober via Profound Lore Records ihr neues und zweites Album "Dawn Of The Iron Shadow" unter die Leute.

Mit 'Dreadful Leap' hat die Band vor einigen Tagen nun einen ersten Appetizer für uns bereit gestellt.

Dreadful Leap

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgSxxxIHOFQ