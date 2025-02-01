Erste EP von FURIES DIRGE

Das Dou FURIES DIRGE, aus Hamburg, hat seine erste EP "Eye for Eye" veröffenlticht. Wem FATALITY (Demo 1999) noch etwas sagt, der dürfte die Künstler kennen. Die Death-Metal-Scheibe wurde in Eigenregie herausgebracht und ist sowohl bei Spotify als auch, mit einem Teaser, bei Youtube vertreten.

"Eye for Eye"

1 Eye for Eye

2 Black Feather

3 Gods Gave the Law

4 Midnights Bell

5 The Haunt

FURIES DIRGE - "Eye for Eye" OUT NOW!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2nWNXIUt-I