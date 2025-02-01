BERLIAL mit zweiter LP

Aus Fankreich kommt neuer Melodic Black Metal von BERLIAL. Das Trio wird am 07.02.2025 das zweite Studioalbum "Nourishing the Disaster to Come" via My Kingdom Music veröffentlichen.

Der Langspieler kommt mit sechs Songs, von denen bereits 2024 'Nouveau Monde' vorab erschienen ist.

Bei Bandcamp ist die Scheibe vorbestellbar.

"Nourishing the Disaster to Come"

1 The Last Dance

2 Nouveau Monde

3 We Deserve to Fall Again

4 Ivresse de la finitude

5 Nourishing the Disaster to Come

6 Le néant pour éternité

Quelle: BERLIAL Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: berlial nourishing the disaster to come melodic black metal