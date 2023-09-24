Ein weiteres Playthrough von TAKALAITON
Kommentieren
24.09.2023 | 20:41
Eine weitere Hörprobe zum aktuellen Album "Mindfection" der finnischen Thrash-Metal-Band TAKALAITON ist ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Rip 'n Burn'.
Eine weitere Hörprobe zum aktuellen Album "Mindfection" der finnischen Thrash-Metal-Band TAKALAITON ist ein Gitarren-Playthrough zu 'Rip 'n Burn'.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- takalaiton mindfection rip n burn playthrough
0 Kommentare