ELM STREET stellt neues Video vor

Die Australier von ELM STREET melden sich am 27. Oktober 2023 mit ihrem dritten Longplayer zurück! "The Great Tribulation" erscheint erneut über Massacre Records. Mit 'The Price Of War' stellt die Band nun ihr zweites Video aus dem Album vor.









"The Great Tribulation" wurde in den Sing Sing Studios in Melbourne aufgenommen, Michael Mainx (Toxpack, Tankard, Destruction) hat das Album gemixt. Das Frontcover wurde von Andreas Marschall (Kreator, In Flames, Sodom, Blind Guardian) entworfen, das Albumdesign und weitere Artworks stammen von Dark Prince Graphix.





"The Great Tribulation" Tracklist:



1. Seven Sirens



2. Take The Night



3. The Price Of War



4. If Provoked, Will Strike



5. Behind The Eyes Of Evil



6. The Last Judgement



7. The Darker Side Of Blue



8. A State Of Fear





ELM STREET ist:



Ben Batres - Vocals, Rhythmus Gitarre



Aaron Adie  Lead Gitarre



Nick Ivkovic - Bass



Tomislav Perkovic - Drums

