ECTOVOID zum Dritten
Mit der dritten Death-Metal-Welle möchte ECTOVOID über den großen Teich zu uns schwappen und wird am 09.01.2026 das neue Album "In Unreality's Coffin", via Everlasting Spew Records, veröffentlichen. Auf der Bandcampseite des Laels, kann die neue Platte bereits vorbestellt werden.
"In Unreality's Coffin" Trackliste:
01. Dissonance Corporeum
02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula
03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes from a Distant Plane)
04. Formless Seeking Form
05. Irradiated Self
06. In Unreality's Coffin
07. Erroneous Birth
08. It Is Without Shape...
09. In Anguished Levitation
- Quelle:
- Everlasting Spew Records Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- ectovoid in unrealitys coffin
