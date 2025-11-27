ECTOVOID zum Dritten

Mit der dritten Death-Metal-Welle möchte ECTOVOID über den großen Teich zu uns schwappen und wird am 09.01.2026 das neue Album "In Unreality's Coffin", via Everlasting Spew Records, veröffentlichen. Auf der Bandcampseite des Laels, kann die neue Platte bereits vorbestellt werden.





"In Unreality's Coffin" Trackliste:





01. Dissonance Corporeum

02. Collapsing Spiritual Nebula

03. Intrusive Illusions (Echoes from a Distant Plane)

04. Formless Seeking Form

05. Irradiated Self

06. In Unreality's Coffin

07. Erroneous Birth

08. It Is Without Shape...

09. In Anguished Levitation

Quelle: Everlasting Spew Records Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: ectovoid in unrealitys coffin