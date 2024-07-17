Das nächste Playthrough von DERELICT
Kommentieren
17.07.2024 | 22:24
Heute hat die kanadische Death-Metal-Formation DERELICT ein Playthrough zu 'Infinite Dread' vom aktuellen Album "Versus Entropy" online gestellt.
Heute hat die kanadische Death-Metal-Formation DERELICT ein Playthrough zu 'Infinite Dread' vom aktuellen Album "Versus Entropy" online gestellt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yv5tzxkx-oU
- Quelle:
- Asher Media Relations
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- derelict versus entropy infinite dread playthrough
0 Kommentare