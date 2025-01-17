DON AIREY kündigt neues Soloalbum an

Am 28. März 2025 erscheint via earMusic das neue Studioalbum "Pushed to the Edge" von DON AIREY, "dem Meister hinter den Tasten".



Zum Line-up gehören die Sänger Carl Sentance (NAZARETH) und Mitchell Emms (THE VOICE UK), DEEP PURPLE Gitarrist Simon McBride, Drummer Jon Finnigan und Bassist Dave Marks.



Mit dem Audio-Stream zu 'Tell Me' kann schon einmal ein erster Eindruck gewonnen werden.



"Pushed To The Edge" Trackliste:



01. Tell Me

02. They Keep On Running

03. Moon Rising

04. Rock The Melody

05. Flame In The Water

06. Out Of Focus

07. Power Of Change

08. Girl from Highland Park

09. Godz Of War

10. Edge Of Reality

11. Finnigan's Awake



"Pushed to the Edge" ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich: CD, 2 LP 180g Black Vinyl und digital

