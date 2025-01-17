DON AIREY kündigt neues Soloalbum an
Kommentieren
Am 28. März 2025 erscheint via earMusic das neue Studioalbum "Pushed to the Edge" von DON AIREY, "dem Meister hinter den Tasten".
Zum Line-up gehören die Sänger Carl Sentance (NAZARETH) und Mitchell Emms (THE VOICE UK), DEEP PURPLE Gitarrist Simon McBride, Drummer Jon Finnigan und Bassist Dave Marks.
Mit dem Audio-Stream zu 'Tell Me' kann schon einmal ein erster Eindruck gewonnen werden.
"Pushed To The Edge" Trackliste:
01. Tell Me
02. They Keep On Running
03. Moon Rising
04. Rock The Melody
05. Flame In The Water
06. Out Of Focus
07. Power Of Change
08. Girl from Highland Park
09. Godz Of War
10. Edge Of Reality
11. Finnigan's Awake
Tell Me
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qIVoUF1sMo
"Pushed to the Edge" ist in folgenden Formaten erhältlich: CD, 2 LP 180g Black Vinyl und digital
- Quelle:
- Kai Manke, networking Media
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
0 Kommentare