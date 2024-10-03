DEMONICAL auf dem Dark Troll 2025
03.10.2024 | 09:24
Die schwedischen Death-Metaller von DEMONICAL sind für das "Dark Troll Festival" 2025 bestätigt, somit wächst das Lineup um eine weitere Abrissbirne, welches sich mittlerweile wie eine Wunschlsite für Death und Black Metal liest.
Bisher sind folgende Bands bestätigt:
VINTERSORG
VANSIND
TOTENWACHE
THJODRÖRIRV
THE VISION BLEAK
THE COMMITTEE
SÓLSTAFIR
SEVEROTH
MÝRDAL
MÁNEGARM
HORN
FUROR GALLICO
DEMONICAL
- Quelle:
- Dark Troll Festival
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- festival dark troll demonical
