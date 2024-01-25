DECROWNED mit neuem Video

Am 23. Februar 2024 erscheint über Rockshots Records das Album "Persona Non Grata" der Finnen DECROWNED. Mit 'Stonewing' gibt es heute eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.



Hier die Trackliste zu "Persona Non Grata":



01. Folklore pt.1 (intro)

02. Mouth Leaks Black

03. Rainworld

04. Stonewing

05. Mindparasite

06. Scarred

07. Awaken

08. Faceless

09. The Bird And The Tree

10. The Vigorian Man

11. Persona Non Grata

12. Folklore pt.2 (outro)



Stonewing







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEpYwTfFF90

