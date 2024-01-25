DECROWNED mit neuem Video
25.01.2024 | 14:48
Am 23. Februar 2024 erscheint über Rockshots Records das Album "Persona Non Grata" der Finnen DECROWNED. Mit 'Stonewing' gibt es heute eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Hier die Trackliste zu "Persona Non Grata":
01. Folklore pt.1 (intro)
02. Mouth Leaks Black
03. Rainworld
04. Stonewing
05. Mindparasite
06. Scarred
07. Awaken
08. Faceless
09. The Bird And The Tree
10. The Vigorian Man
11. Persona Non Grata
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro)
Stonewing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEpYwTfFF90
