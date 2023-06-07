DEATHROLL: Neues Lyricvideo zu 'The Grey Life' online
07.06.2023 | 14:37
Das japanische Black-Metal-Ein-Mann-Projekt DEATHROLL hat über Youtube das Lyric-Video zu 'The Grey Life' veröffentlicht. Da der Song vollständig auf japanisch ist, wurden netterweise englische Untertitel eingebettet. Das dazugehörige Album "Japanese Extreme Metal Art" erscheint am 07.07.2023 über das Label Wormwholedeath.
Quelle:
- Wormholdeath
Redakteur:
- Hang Mai Le
Tags:
- deathroll the grey life japanese extreme metal art
