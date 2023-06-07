NIGHT LEGION präsentiert neues Lyric Video
07.06.2023 | 14:39
Mit "Fight Or Fall" erscheint über Massacre Records am 30. Juni 2023 das zweite Studioalbum der Australier NIGHT LEGION.
Heute präsentiert die Band ein Lyric-Video zur Single 'Soaring Into The Black'.
Soaring Into The Black
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGaHSqtJSgA
