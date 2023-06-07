NIGHT LEGION präsentiert neues Lyric Video

Mit "Fight Or Fall" erscheint über Massacre Records am 30. Juni 2023 das zweite Studioalbum der Australier NIGHT LEGION.



Heute präsentiert die Band ein Lyric-Video zur Single 'Soaring Into The Black'.



Soaring Into The Black







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGaHSqtJSgA

