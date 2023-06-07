VOLBEAT gibt Flemming C. Lund (THE ARCANE ORDER) als Aushilfsgitarristen bekannt

Kurz vor den Sommershows hat sich die dänische Groove-Metal-Band VOLBEAT von ihrem Gitarristen Rob Caggiano getrennt. Damit die anstehenden Konzerte nicht gefährdet sind, wurde heute Flemming C. Lund von THE ARCANE ORDER als Ersatzmann angekündigt. Ob es bei einer einmaligen Gelegenheit bleibt oder ein fester Einstieg wird, ist nicht bekannt.

Hier das ausführliche Statement zur Trennung:

"After ten incredible years we must sadly announce that Volbeat and Rob Caggiano have parted ways. During our time together weve traveled the world sharing great experiences and released four albums that we are immensely proud of, and we wouldnt change a moment of it.

We wish our brother Rob all the best with everything he does in the future (we know its going to be great)!

Filling those shoes on stage will be a herculean task, but our good friend Flemming C. Lund (The Arcane Order) will be jumping in to handle lead guitar on our 2023 shows."