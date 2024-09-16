DEAD ICARUS update

DEAD ICARUS, die neue Band des ehemaligen ATREYU-Sängers Alex Varkatzas, sowie Gabe Mangold von ENTERPRISE EARTH und Brandon Zackey vedröffentlicht am 31. Oktober 2024 über MNRK HEAVY das Album "Zealot". Nachdem schon die Singles 'The Unconquerable' und 'Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin' veröffentlicht wurden, haben wir jetzt auch die Trackliste für euch:



"Zealot" Trackliste:



01. The Unconquerable

02. Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin

03. Zealot

04. 1 Million Days

05. Temptation's Kiss

06. Fountains Of Death

07. Casting Spells

08. Hell Opens Its Mouth

09. Vada Retro Satana

10. Secrets In The Dark

11. Betrayal Shaped Daggers

Quelle: Oktober Promotion Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: dead icarus zealot the unconquerable bearing burdens and saving skin