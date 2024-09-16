DEAD ICARUS update
DEAD ICARUS, die neue Band des ehemaligen ATREYU-Sängers Alex Varkatzas, sowie Gabe Mangold von ENTERPRISE EARTH und Brandon Zackey vedröffentlicht am 31. Oktober 2024 über MNRK HEAVY das Album "Zealot". Nachdem schon die Singles 'The Unconquerable' und 'Bearing Burdens and Saving Skin' veröffentlicht wurden, haben wir jetzt auch die Trackliste für euch:
"Zealot" Trackliste:
01. The Unconquerable
02. Bearing Burdens And Saving Skin
03. Zealot
04. 1 Million Days
05. Temptation's Kiss
06. Fountains Of Death
07. Casting Spells
08. Hell Opens Its Mouth
09. Vada Retro Satana
10. Secrets In The Dark
11. Betrayal Shaped Daggers
