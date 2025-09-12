DAUGHTRY: Neue EP ist heute erschienen

Die amerikanische Rockband DAUGHTRY hat heute eine neue EP mit dem Titel "Shock To The System (Part Two)" veröffentlicht.



Sänger Chris Daughtry sagt zur neuen Veröffentlichung: ""Shock To The System" is about facing the things weve ignored and confronting the wake-up calls that force us to go deeper and get honest. These songs unlocked something in me as a writer and a human being. Part Two is the result of that journey."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. THE SEEDS

2. DIVIDED

3. THE DAY I DIE

4. THE BOTTOM

5. TERRIFIED

6. RAZOR

7. ANTIDOTE



Anfang 2026 ist die Band mit ALTER BRIDGE und SEVENDUST auf Tour.



Folgende Termine sind bestätigt:

15.01.2026  (DE) Hamburg, Sporthalle

25.01.2026  (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle

30.01.2026  (AT) Wien, Gasometer

05.02.2026  (CH) Zürich, The Hall

17.02.2026  (DE) Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

20.02.2026  (DE) München, Zenith

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g62-Sj5f4ks