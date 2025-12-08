DARKLORE kündigt zweites Album an
Mit "The Great Elven War" kündigt die Symphonic/Blackened Death Metal-Band DARKLORE, ihr zweites Studioalbum an. Am 20.02.2026 wird der neue Langspieler veröffentlicht werden.
"The Great Elven War" Trackliste:
01. The Hunting Grounds
02. Descendants of the Pale Moon
03. The Beast of Beauclair
04. Servants of Sauron
05. The North Remembers
06. Horns of the Buffira
07. The Great Elven War
08. Wrath of the High Heavens
DARKLORE Facebook
Norman Wernicke
darklore the great elven war
