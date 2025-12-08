DARKLORE kündigt zweites Album an

Mit "The Great Elven War" kündigt die Symphonic/Blackened Death Metal-Band DARKLORE, ihr zweites Studioalbum an. Am 20.02.2026 wird der neue Langspieler veröffentlicht werden.







"The Great Elven War" Trackliste:





01. The Hunting Grounds

02. Descendants of the Pale Moon

03. The Beast of Beauclair

04. Servants of Sauron

05. The North Remembers

06. Horns of the Buffira

07. The Great Elven War

08. Wrath of the High Heavens

