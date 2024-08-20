DAMPF: Zwei neue Videos

Bevor das neue Album "No Angels Alive" von DAMPF aus Schweden an diesem Freitag, dem 23. August auf den Markt kommt, sind gleich zwei Videos online gegangen, und zwar einmal zu 'War With The World'...







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC2Xtig-6N4



und dann zu 'Might As Well Have Died'.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xKEM-CUuGY

Quelle: Netinfect Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: dampf no angels alive war with the world might as well have died