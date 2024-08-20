DAMPF: Zwei neue Videos
Bevor das neue Album "No Angels Alive" von DAMPF aus Schweden an diesem Freitag, dem 23. August auf den Markt kommt, sind gleich zwei Videos online gegangen, und zwar einmal zu 'War With The World'...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC2Xtig-6N4
und dann zu 'Might As Well Have Died'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xKEM-CUuGY
- Quelle:
- Netinfect
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- dampf no angels alive war with the world might as well have died
