CREMATORY mit weiteren Video

Zum Albumrelease vorn "Destination" hat CREMATORY ein weiteres Video bei YouTube veröffentlicht. Nach 'Destination' und 'Welt Aus Glas' kommt nun mit 'The Future Is a Lonely Place' der dritte visualisierte Track des neuen Langspielers, welcher via Roar / Rock of Angels veröffentlicht wurde.







"Destination" Trackliste:





01-Destination

02-The Future Is A Lonely Place

03-Welt Aus Glas

04-My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (Type O Negative cover)

05-After Isolation

06-My Own Private God

07-Days Without Sun

08-Deep In The Silence

09-Banished Forever

10-Ashes Of Despair

11-Toxic Touch

12-Das Letzte Ticket





The Future Is A Lonely Place (Official Video)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eg9QAZS1NU

Quelle: CREMATORY Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: crematory destination the future is a lonely place