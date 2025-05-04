CREMATORY mit weiteren Video
Zum Albumrelease vorn "Destination" hat CREMATORY ein weiteres Video bei YouTube veröffentlicht. Nach 'Destination' und 'Welt Aus Glas' kommt nun mit 'The Future Is a Lonely Place' der dritte visualisierte Track des neuen Langspielers, welcher via Roar / Rock of Angels veröffentlicht wurde.
"Destination" Trackliste:
01-Destination
02-The Future Is A Lonely Place
03-Welt Aus Glas
04-My Girlfriend's Girlfriend (Type O Negative cover)
05-After Isolation
06-My Own Private God
07-Days Without Sun
08-Deep In The Silence
09-Banished Forever
10-Ashes Of Despair
11-Toxic Touch
12-Das Letzte Ticket
The Future Is A Lonely Place (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eg9QAZS1NU
Quelle:
- CREMATORY Facebook
Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
Tags:
- crematory destination the future is a lonely place
