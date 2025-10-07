CREEPER kündigt neues Album an
Kommentieren
Am 31. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Spinefarm das neue Album "Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death" von CREEPER.
Mit den bereits veröffentlichen Singles 'Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)', 'IHYG (I Hate Your Guts)' und der neuesten 'Prey For The Night' könnt ihr schon einmal einen Eindruck gewinnen.
"Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death" Trackliste:
01. A Shadow Stirs
02. Mistress Of Death
03. Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)
04. Headstones
05. Prey For The Night
06. Daydreaming In The Dark
07. Parasite
08. Razor Wire
09. From The Depths Below
10. The Black House
11. The Crimson Bride
12. Pavor Nocturnu
Prey For The Night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5K3Vq1TfWQ
Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vco3qkjqRe8
IHYG (I Hate Your Guts)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mn3dHZ74rlw
- Quelle:
- Head Of Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- creeper sanguivore ii mistress of death prey for the night blood magick its a ritual ihyg i hate your guts
0 Kommentare