CREEPER kündigt neues Album an

Am 31. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Spinefarm das neue Album "Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death" von CREEPER.



Mit den bereits veröffentlichen Singles 'Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)', 'IHYG (I Hate Your Guts)' und der neuesten 'Prey For The Night' könnt ihr schon einmal einen Eindruck gewinnen.



"Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death" Trackliste:

01. A Shadow Stirs

02. Mistress Of Death

03. Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)

04. Headstones

05. Prey For The Night

06. Daydreaming In The Dark

07. Parasite

08. Razor Wire

09. From The Depths Below

10. The Black House

11. The Crimson Bride

12. Pavor Nocturnu



Prey For The Night







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5K3Vq1TfWQ



Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vco3qkjqRe8



IHYG (I Hate Your Guts)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mn3dHZ74rlw