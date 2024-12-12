CHÜZO: Neues Playthrough
12.12.2024 | 22:32
Die Extreme-Metal-Band CHÜZO stellt nun mittlerweile zum dritten Mal 'Brand New Cell' von ihrer aktuellen EP "M.T.M.D." vor, jetzt als Drum-Playthrough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHaHKroy6lQ
