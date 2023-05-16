CHRONIC TRIGGER: Neues Video
Kommentieren
16.05.2023 | 22:51
Heute ging das Video zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Word Of Hate' der Death-Metal-Kapelle CHRONIC TRIGGER aus dem US-Bundesstaat Utah online, der Vorabauskopplung des Albums "You Can't Dance To This", das später in diesem Jahr herauskommen soll.
Heute ging das Video zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Word Of Hate' der Death-Metal-Kapelle CHRONIC TRIGGER aus dem US-Bundesstaat Utah online, der Vorabauskopplung des Albums "You Can't Dance To This", das später in diesem Jahr herauskommen soll.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- chronic trigger you cant dance to this word of hate
0 Kommentare