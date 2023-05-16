CHRONIC TRIGGER: Neues Video

Heute ging das Video zur neuen, digitalen Single 'Word Of Hate' der Death-Metal-Kapelle CHRONIC TRIGGER aus dem US-Bundesstaat Utah online, der Vorabauskopplung des Albums "You Can't Dance To This", das später in diesem Jahr herauskommen soll.





